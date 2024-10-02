Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Share Photos of Their Italian Wedding

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are lifting the veil on their secret wedding ... finally sharing photos from their special day.

The happy couple just posted a slew of wedding pics on their respective social media accounts, offering the first glimpse inside their nuptials.

Millie's wedding dress looks amazing and Jake's holding his own in a white tuxedo ... and there are photos of them kissing in the venue and at the altar.

The photo dump also reveals Millie's "Stranger Things" costar Matthew Modine officiated the ceremony.

Jake's famous father, rock star Jon Bon Jovi, is also featured in the pics ... in a matching white tuxedo.

Millie and Jake tied the knot in a secret ceremony back in May at Villa Cetinale in Italy ... with family and friends making up the limited guest list.

The lovebirds captioned their posts "forever and always, your husband" and "forever and always, your wife."

Millie and Jake also included some shots from the after party, including their massive wedding cake ... and Millie's in a more comfortable outfit working up a sweat on the dance floor, and blowing a bubble.