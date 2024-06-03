Millie Bobby Brown Wears 'Wifey' Shorts With New Husband Jake Bongiovi

Look, I'm The Wife of The Party ...

Millie Bobby Brown looks super proud to be Jake Bongiovi's wife ... so proud, she's wearing it on her sleeve ... or at least her head and booty anyway.

The happy couple ventured out to Universal Orlando Resort Monday in Florida for what appears to be some honeymoon fun, with Millie rocking a pair of super short jean shorts emblazoned with "WIFEY" across her backside.

MBB doubled down on her marital status with a "Wife of The Party" trucker hat ... and the newlyweds held hands and cheesed for the camera during a day at the theme park.

Millie posted a bunch of pics from their day at Universal Orlando, which included stops at the Jurassic Park area and Volcano Bay water park. They played some carnival games too, and it looks like Jake won his woman a stuffed animal.

As you can see, Millie's once again showing off her massive wedding ring ... just look at that diamond, it's huge!!!

Millie and Jake secretly tied the knot last month, but now they're proudly displaying their new lives as husband and wife -- from the looks of it, they're head over heels and then some.