Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Marries Jon Bon Jovi's Son in Secret Ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Marries Jon Bon Jovi's Son ... Hush-Hush Nuptials!!!

Millie Bobby Brown is a married woman -- she reportedly said "I do" to Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, in a not just low-key, but at this point, top-secret ceremony.

The "Stranger Things" star and Jake got hitched last weekend, somewhere in the U.S. ... according to a new report from The Sun.

The outlet says the couple married in a small private ceremony as a precursor to a larger one they plan on having later this year.

However, they say the marriage is totally legit, with all the proper documentation.

Jake and Millie have been together as a couple for a few years now -- they first started dating around 2021 after first meeting on Instagram, and they've been tied at the hip ever since.

They got engaged a little over a year ago ... and now, they're husband and wife.

Obviously, Millie's got a burgeoning acting career on her hands -- not only is she known as Eleven from the Netflix series, but she's also landing plenty of movie roles now.

As for Jake ... yes, he's famous for being Jon's kid, but he's a successful model, too.

It's the second marriage for the Bon Jovi fam in recent weeks. As we reported, Jake's older brother Jesse married his longtime partner in Las Vegas earlier this month -- so, papa Jon's fam is rapidly expanding.

As for any further details on Millie and Jake's, apparently, super secret nuptials -- we've reached out to her reps, but no word back.

