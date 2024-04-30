Jon Bon Jovi Says He 'Got Away With Murder' During Early Rockstar Days

Play video content ABC News

Jon Bon Jovi is admitting he gave love a bad name during his early days on the music scene ... shedding light on his past as a hard-living and loving rockstar.

The Bon Jovi front man opened up to Michael Strahan for a new profile, confirming he was no saint when his rock band first found success in the '80s -- despite being in a committed relationship with high school sweetheart-turned-wife Dorothea.

He added ... "I got away with murder. I’m a rock and roll star, I’m not a saint. You know, I’m not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life. I’m Jon Bon Jovi! It was pretty good."

Jon didn't go into further detail about what exactly that means, but he made it clear he never let it jeopardize the good thing he had with his longtime love -- who he married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in 1989.

Despite all the fame and the groupies, he said he wouldn't let that jeopardize his relationship with Dorothea ... declaring it just wasn't worth it.

The singer shared ... "There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her. Because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it.”

Jon and Dorothea, who have 4 kids together, just celebrated their milestone wedding anniversary. The secret to their success??? The singer said he and his wife have been able to grow together over the years.