Jon Bon Jovi And Bruce Springsteen Perform On Stage In LA

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen gave everyone a big treat Friday night, rockin' and rollin' on the same stage in front of a star-studded crowd!

The two New Jersey music icons performed together at the Los Angeles Convention Center to honor Jon's artistic career and charity work as he received an award for MusiCares Person of the Year.

All of them got to kick back and enjoy the Jersey boys playing one of Jon's most memorable tunes, "Who Says You Can't Go Home."

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ ... Jon first introduced the person he called his "mentor" and "hero" before Bruce walked out on stage with an electric guitar. After Bruce hugged Jon, the rockers went straight into the song, dazzling the audience.

Other footage shows comedian Jim Gaffigan dressed as a 1980s version of Jon with a huge head of hair. Jim gave Jon a light-hearted roast, making everyone crack up.

Then Jon, Sammy, Shania, and others hit the stage to sing a rendition of Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer." Jelly Roll also honored Jon in a solo capacity, performing his 1988 hit, "Bad Medicine."