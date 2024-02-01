Bruce Springsteen's Mother Adele Dead at 98

Bruce Springsteen's mother Adele has died ... this according to Springsteen himself.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter announced the news Thursday in a heartfelt Instagram post ... saying his mother passed away Wednesday and sharing some lyrics from his song "The Wish."

The lyrics talk about Mother's Day and the memory of listening to his mother get ready for work in the morning ... perfectly complimenting a short video of the pair dancing to big band music on the porch of a large estate.

The pair twist and dance around before Mama Springsteen plants a sweet kiss on her son's cheek in the clip, bopping to Glenn Miller's "In The Mood."

Dancing was the main reason so many Springsteen fans knew Adele ... fans spotted her dancing at her son's shows constantly -- a fun pastime she engaged in since the early '90s according to reports.

While Bruce didn't reveal his mother's cause of death, The Boss did talk a lot about Adele's battle with Alzheimer's during 2018's "Springsteen on Broadway" ... saying she was diagnosed around 2011 but dancing still meant a ton to her, calling it "more powerful than memory."

Adele was 98.