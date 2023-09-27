Bruce Springsteen Postpones Remaining 2023 Concerts Because of Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen has pulled the plug on all concerts for the rest of the year while he continues to recover from his recent health issue.

Springsteen & the E Street Band put out a statement Wednesday, saying the singer "has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice."

The group says all remaining 2023 dates will have to be pushed to next year, "out of an abundance of caution" ... with the postponed dates being announced sometime next week. Those unable to come to the new show will be able to get a refund.

Bruce himself added, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

As we reported, The Boss announced earlier this month that he was going to have to push pause on all September shows as a result of the treatments he's been getting for symptoms of his disease.