Bruce Springsteen Suffering From Health Issue, Postpones September Shows

Bruce Springsteen is postponing the rest of his shows this month, and it's all because the singer is dealing with a medical issue.

The Boss just announced he's pressing pause on his upcoming tour dates ... and he says it's the result of ongoing treatments for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

In a social media post, Bruce says his medical advisors urged him to take it easy and postpone the shows.

Bruce and the E Street Band were supposed to perform Thursday in Syracuse, NY ... but that show is on hold, ditto for upcoming gigs this month in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Ohio, New York and Washington D.C.

In a statement, Bruce says ... "Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support."