Barack, Michelle Obama's Dinner Date with Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg

Former President Obama's living his best life, as they say ... not just flying to Spain for a Bruce Springsteen concert, but also enjoying a night out with the Boss and Steven Spielberg.

Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama had a celeb-packed dining experience Thursday night at a restaurant called Amar in Barcelona ... where they're all gathered for Bruce's big stadium show.

The crew all looked pretty chummy stepping out of the restaurant ... Michelle chatted with Bruce's wife, Patti, and, of course, there's a ton of security in tow everywhere the group goes.

Barack's about as "in with the band" as you can get -- he and Bruce co-hosted a podcast called "Renegades: Born in the USA" -- and Spielberg and Springsteen have been tight for years ... often vacationing together.

Bruce is set to take the stage Friday night with his E Street Band in Barcelona's Olympic Stadium Spain ... a place he hasn't played since 2016.

