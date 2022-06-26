Paul McCartney Joined by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury festival

Move over Hollywood Vampires ... there's an even bigger band on the run.

Paul McCartney performed at the Glastonbury Festival Saturday in the UK, and brought out some musicians you may have heard of ... Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl.

It was a closing-of-the-book type concert -- at least that's the hope -- it's the first Festival since the pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, in #Glastonbury2022, Sir Paul McCartney shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl... Life is good 🥲.pic.twitter.com/IZNARjjxx8 — Jeniffer L. Estrada (@Jeniestra) June 25, 2022 @Jeniestra

Paul, who recently turned octogenarian, played some Beatles classics, like "Can't Buy Me Love," and then went into post-Beatles territory with "Maybe I'm Amazed."

Then the fun ... he brought out Dave for "I Saw Her Standing There," and "Band on the Run."

Then it was Bruce's turn ... he and Paul sang "Glory Days" and "I Wanna Be Your Man" -- interesting he picked one originally sung by Ringo.

Now get this ... Paul sang 38 songs during the 3-hour show. What makes this remarkable is that when Paul was barely 20, the Beatles routinely only performed for 15 or 20 minutes during concerts.

The Festival celebrated its 50th anniversary, and 200,000 people were on hand for the festivities.