Jon Bon Jovi's Son Apparently Got Married in Vegas (No, Not That One)

And No, Not That One

Jon Bon Jovi's son looks to be a married man -- and while it isn't the one you're thinking about, it is his brother, who was also engaged ... and who just pulled the trigger.

According to public records, Jesse Bongiovi obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas Tuesday -- and all signs point to him and his fiancée Jesse Light being man and wife right now ... especially since the missus has been advertising a wedding in recent weeks.

A marriage license in Nevada is good for a year ... but on its face, it looks like Jesse and Jesse got hitched Tuesday -- although, we don't exactly know where they exchanged vows.

Either way ... it's a happy ending for the couple, who've been engaged for a couple years now. Outside of being known as JBJ's second oldest, Jesse is mostly out of the spotlight ... he's a businessman with his own rosé company, which is actually pretty successful.

As for JL ... she's a TV producer, known for shows like "Southern Hospitality," "Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise" and "Dr. Down Below."

Like we said ... Jesse has been posting what appears to be bachelorette party photos, and now that a marriage license is out in their name -- it signals they tied the knot this week in Sin City.

Of course, the other Bongiovi son that's in a serious relationship right now is Jake -- who's currently engaged to Millie Bobby Brown ... and who's definitely the more high-profile one.

As you know ... Jake and Millie have been together since 2021, and he proposed last year. No word on a wedding date ... but based on recent pics, it looks like they're going strong.

BTW, Jon's eldest kid -- his 30-year-old daughter Stephanie -- is also engaged right now ... the only child of his who's still single is his 20-year-old Romeo. Although ... who knows!

The way this family rolls ... it might not be long before he says he's a groom-to-be too.

