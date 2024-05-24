Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Flaunt Rings, First Pics Since Wedding

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are lookin' very newlywed ... tooling around the Hamptons and flashing their rings in the first shots of them since their reported secret wedding.

The happy couple were out and about Friday doing some shopping ... and, just check out the huge grins on their faces -- they seem in a rather celebratory mood, we gotta say, while dressed in light, summery clothes.

Millie's throwing her hands up in the air victoriously while Jake gives a thumbs up to the photogs as they cruise around in a convertible -- and yeah, his left hand is a little more weighed down than when we last saw him.

In fact, both of them are sporting rings on THAT finger -- obviously, MBB's been rocking her diamond, but Jake's platinum or silver band seems to confirm they're legally husband and wife.

As we told you ... The Sun reported they tied the knot in a super hush-hush ceremony last weekend, but they're also planning a big ceremony sometime later this year.

Jake and Millie first started dating in 2021 before getting engaged last year. Many thought they might've gotten married in Vegas earlier this month -- but, that turned out to be Jake's older brother Jesse and his fiancée.