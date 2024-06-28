Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Skimpy Bathing Suit on European Honeymoon

Millie Bobby Brown Soaking Up Sun on Italian Honeymoon ... Jon Bon Jovi Crashes!!!

Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Skimpy Bathing Suit on Honeymoon
Launch Gallery
Three's A Crowd Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Millie Bobby Brown's enjoying a European getaway with her new husband ... and, apparently, their honeymoon's a family affair 'cause his legendary dad's right by their side.

The actress hit the beautiful Italian island of Sardinia with her hubby Jake Bongiovi ... and, ya gotta see the pics 'cause she's got a marital glow about her while tanning at their villa.

Backgrid

There's Millie in the bright orange long-sleeve button-down over her one-piece bathing suit -- which didn't cover up much more than a bikini, we should note.

Of course, Jake's hanging out with her in his prep school best -- white sweater vest and matching shorts ... but widen out the frame and there's papa Jon Bon Jovi crashing what otherwise looks like a honeymoon. It can't qualify as such when your dad/father-in-law's there!

Backgrid

Jon's shirtless in the snap ... but, he's got a big smile on his face -- and, Jake and Millie don't seem to care too much that he's hanging with them.

LOUD AND PROUD
TMZ.com

As we told you ... Millie and Jake tied the knot in a secret ceremony last month after several years of dating -- confirmed when they flaunted their wedding rings on a day out in the Hamptons, and then again a couple weeks later when they hit Universal Studios and MBB wore shorts with "Wifey" written on the butt.

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Together
Launch Gallery
Millie And Jake Together Launch Gallery
Getty

The couple was reportedly planning to have a larger wedding ceremony with family and friends ... so, that could be why they're all over in Italy together..

Backgrid

In any case, lots of fun times here ... though we hope JBJ's staying far away from the honeymoon suite!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later