Barry Keoghan Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Barry Keoghan's looks over the years are so hot they may just give you
heartburn "Saltburn"!
Here is a 25-year-old version of the handsome Irish actor showing a smooth-shaven face at Paris Fashion Week back in 2017 (left). This was the year he landed roles in "Dunkirk" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer".
And 7 years later, a scruffy and smiley Barry hit Toronto, Canada for the premiere of his new film "Bird" -- which dropped earlier this weekend (right).
We know how Sabrina Carpenter feels about her man, Mr. Keoghan, but "Please, please, please" answer the question: