D4vd's TikTok Account Seemingly Banned After Murder Charges

D4vd's TikTok account no longer exists ... weeks after he was charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, TMZ has learned.

See for yourself -- you can search his page, but its content has been erased, and a message that it's been banned pops up.

TikTok's Community Guidelines prohibit the promotion of violence or graphic content, which may be the reason he got the axe. TMZ has reached out to TikTok for more information.

This isn't the first platform to take a stand against the "Romantic Homicide" singer -- his music was demonetized on YouTube in accordance with their Creator Responsibility policy, with a spokesperson saying the decision followed "off-platform behavior that is harmful to YouTube’s Community." There have been petitions to get him scrubbed from major streamers as well.

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

Meanwhile, he was quietly dropped from his label last year once police said they were eyeing him in relation to Celeste's murder. As you know, he was formally charged with first-degree murder, sexual abuse, and mutilation of human remains in late April -- 7 months after the 14-year-old's chopped-up corpse was found in a Tesla linked to him. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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While he's being held in jail without bail in Los Angeles, his family is focused on other things -- namely his brother, Caleb Burke, who just dropped 2 songs on Spotify and Apple Music under the name Cara Kova.