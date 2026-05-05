D4vd's Brother Caleb Launches Music Career Amid Celeste Murder Case

D4vd's brother, Caleb Burke, is jumping into the family biz ... dropping original music about sex and love, all while D4vd's locked up & facing murder charges, TMZ has learned.

Earlier this month, Caleb opened social media accounts under the name Cara Kova, but he calls himself Kova. The aspiring singer posted two songs -- "Imaginary Love" and "S*x" -- on Spotify and Apple Music.

Spotify lists Kova as the artist, but Caleb Burke as the songwriter, singer, composer and producer.

Much like D4vd's music, Kova's songs talk about young romance and the emotions that come with it.

Caleb, who's about 20 years old now, has previously performed live gigs with D4vd, and initially used the stage name, Cvleb ... using a similar styling as his big brother.

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On TikTok and Instagram, Kova posted several short music videos that feature a sound similar to D4VD's music videos and social media clips.

Back in 2024, Caleb was interviewed by Spotify for a short documentary about D4vd and spoke about living with his famous sibling.

As TMZ previously reported, Caleb, who lives in Texas with his and D4vd's parents -- Colleen and Dawud Burke -- was summoned to appear before the grand jury investigating the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, but prosecutors were unsuccessful in getting them to testify.