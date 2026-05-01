D4vd Seen Apologizing for 'Smell' in Home of Celeste's Alleged Murder, on Video

Play video content Video: Sakura, D4vd Twitch / @sakurashymko

This video shows D4vd apologizing to friends about a horrible "smell" in his home, 2 months after he allegedly murdered and dismembered Celeste Rivas Hernandez in that same house.

In the clip, from a July 4, 2025 livestream, the singer is hanging out with his friends Neo and Sukana. At one point, D4vd interrupts them to apologize for the "way his bathroom smells" ... claiming it was because he had "s***" in it 2 hours earlier.

As we reported, D4vd is facing felony charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and mutilation of human remains ... and prosecutors allege he kept Celeste's remains in his rental home for months before they were discovered in September in his Tesla.

In docs filed this week, prosecutors claim D4vd lied to "friends, business associates, and others who noticed the strong smell of decay in and around his home and vehicle." We don't yet know if they're basing that on video or witness testimony.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2026 Video: Neo Langston Declines to Comment After Appearing in Court TMZ.com

Neo -- who seems caught off guard by his friends' chat about bathroom activities -- did testify for the grand jury convened to investigate Celeste's murder.

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

You'll recall he was arrested in Montana, and extradited to L.A. where Deputy D.A. Beth Silverman grilled him. At least one of D4vd's managers was also called before the grand jury.