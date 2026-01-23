D4vd's Friend Neo Arrested for Failure to Appear as Witness

While D4vd remains in the cross-hairs of investigators probing the Celeste Rivas murder, one of his friends, a famous streamer, is also in trouble now.

D4vd's friend Neo Langston was booked into a Montana jail Thursday on a warrant ... according to online records.

A rep for Lewis & Clark County Jail, where Neo is locked up, tells TMZ ... there was an out of jurisdiction warrant from Los Angeles for failure to appear as a witness. He's currently held without bond.

That's interesting because we know there's been a grand jury convened since at least November in the Celeste murder case, and multiple witnesses have already testified. Our sources have told us D4vd is likely to be charged with her murder.

Unclear if 23-year-old Neo was being called as a witness in the Rivas case ... but his connection to D4vd can't be ignored. It's documented on social media that D4vd and Neo are friends and hang out.

We broke the story ... last month D4vd's day-to-day manager, Robert Morgenroth, testified for days. A TMZ reporter heard Morgenroth tell his lawyer in the courtroom hallway, prosecutor Beth Silverman was "very pushy" as to why he didn't call the police. Morgenroth said he responded by saying it wasn't his responsibility and his job was to make sure D4vd's tour kept going.

There was also talk in the courtroom hallway ... the grand jury could hear more witnesses in 2026.