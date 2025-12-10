D4vd's Record Label Managers Closely Tied to His Personal Life

The General Manager of Mogul Vision, D4vd's record label -- who appeared before the grand jury for the last 2 days regarding the death of Celeste Rivas -- was way more than a record exec ... he was involved in D4vd's day-to-day life.

Robert Morgenroth is someone the grand jury prosecutor is intensely interested in ... as we reported, we overheard him say in the courtroom hallway that the prosecutor hammered him on why he didn't call the police. We don't know the context, but it's clear it involved D4vd, because he's a suspect in Celeste's death.

Morgenroth is way more than a G.M. -- he was also D4vd's day-to-day manager. Turns out, there were 2 managers. The other is Josh Marshall, who actually founded Mogul Vision and, along with Morgenroth, managed the singer's career.

You may remember Marshall ... he's the one who signed the lease on the house D4vd was living in -- the home police searched shortly after Celeste's body was discovered in D4vd's Tesla. Law enforcement sources say the house is an important piece of the puzzle, which the LAPD believes implicates D4vd in Celeste's death ... which police believe is a murder.

Morgenroth is also the President of Zara Brothers Travel, D4vd's tour company.

TMZ broke the story ... Morgenroth walked out of the grand jury courtroom Monday and downloaded his lawyer, in a voice loud enough for people in the hallway to hear. Morgenroth, referring to the prosecutor in the grand jury room, said, "She was very pushy on why I didn't call police." He went on to say ... "I said I feel like I didn't have the responsibility to do that, and just wanted to continue with the tour."

And there's another interesting twist. Late Tuesday afternoon, the prosecutor, Beth Silverman, went into a nearby courtroom along with Morgenroth and his lawyer. That courtroom is the same one where a judge was going to rule on whether to hold another witness in the Celeste Rivas grand jury in contempt. It's unclear why they went into this judge's courtroom, but it may well be the prosecutor is dissatisfied with Morgenroth's answers -- or lack thereof.

When they went into the courtroom, the judge told our reporter to leave, so we don't know what went down.