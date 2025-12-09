D4vd's Record Exec Grilled at Grand Jury, 'Why Didn't You Call Police?'

The president of D4vd's touring company was grilled Monday by a deputy district attorney in front of a grand jury ... on why he didn't call the cops.

A grand jury is hearing evidence in the death of Celeste Rivas. TMZ broke the story ... LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is considering D4vd a suspect in what it says is an apparent homicide.

Robert Morgenroth, the general manager of Mogul Vision, D4vd's record label, is also the president of Zara Brothers Travel -- D4vd's tour company.

We've learned Morgenroth testified all day Monday before the L.A. grand jury. At one point, with a half dozen people in the hallway, Morgenroth came out into the hallway and was talking to his lawyer -- loud enough so others could hear. He said -- referring to Beth Silverman, the deputy D.A. presenting the case before the grand jury -- "She was very pushy on why I didn't call police."

He went on to recount how he responded -- "I said I feel like I didn't have the responsibility to do that, and just wanted to continue with the tour."

We do not know the time frame of the tour to which he was referring, but D4vd was on tour when Celeste's body was discovered in his Tesla, which had been parked near the L.A. house he was renting.