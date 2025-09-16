Dismembered Body Found in D4vd's Tesla Identified

Los Angeles authorities have identified the body found in the trunk of singer D4vd's car, TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner tells TMZ ... the deceased has been identified, yet, the legal next of kin notification is still pending -- and so, they're unable to release the name at this time.

We spoke to multiple law enforcement sources yesterday, who said they had yet to identify the body or the driver ... so, it seems the body was identified in the last 24 hours.

As we told you ... police previously revealed the victim was a 5'1", 71-pound female with wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger which reads, "Shhh..."

She was wearing a tube top and black leggings with two pieces of jewelry -- a metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet in the shape of a "W" -- when authorities found her body.

Police had been working vigorously to identify the victim's identity ever since the body parts were found inside the Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot, where it was towed after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

D4vd owns the Tesla in which the woman's body was found ... and, it was never reported stolen. Our sources say D4vd's fully cooperating with police.