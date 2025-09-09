Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Singer D4vd Performs After Dead Body Found In His Tesla

D4vd Singer Performing After Dead Body Found In His Car

By TMZ Staff
Published
d4vd-getty-2
Getty

The show goes on for D4vd ... the singer just took the stage for a scheduled concert in Minnesota, one day after cops found a dismembered body in the trunk of his Tesla in Hollywood.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

D4vd is performing right now at The Fillmore Minneapolis ... the latest stop on his world tour.

The-Fillmore-Minneapolis-Instagram-@fillmorempls-1
Instagram/@fillmorempls

The concert is moving forward as a death investigation is underway in Los Angeles ... cops were called to a Hollywood impound Monday for a report of foul odor coming from a Tesla, and police found human remains.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to David Anthony Burke ... D4vd's real name.

Our law enforcement sources told us the body in the Tesla was chopped up and heavily decomposed. We're told cops told D4vd what happened and he was unaware of anything untoward happening with his vehicle.

d4vd getty 3
Getty

It's unclear if D4vd gave the car to someone to use or if it may have been stolen. We've been told he is cooperating with the police investigation.

D4vd also has shows coming up in Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington and California before going overseas for concerts in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Austria, Czechia, Poland and Australia.

Related articles