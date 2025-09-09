Singer D4vd Performs After Dead Body Found In His Tesla

The show goes on for D4vd ... the singer just took the stage for a scheduled concert in Minnesota, one day after cops found a dismembered body in the trunk of his Tesla in Hollywood.

D4vd is performing right now at The Fillmore Minneapolis ... the latest stop on his world tour.

The concert is moving forward as a death investigation is underway in Los Angeles ... cops were called to a Hollywood impound Monday for a report of foul odor coming from a Tesla, and police found human remains.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to David Anthony Burke ... D4vd's real name.

Our law enforcement sources told us the body in the Tesla was chopped up and heavily decomposed. We're told cops told D4vd what happened and he was unaware of anything untoward happening with his vehicle.

It's unclear if D4vd gave the car to someone to use or if it may have been stolen. We've been told he is cooperating with the police investigation.