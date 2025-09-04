Burning Man Homicide Victim Identified, Friends Say He'd Been Missing for Days

Major update to the mystery surrounding the dead body discovered at this year's Burning Man ... authorities have identified the festival attendee, who friends said was missing for days before he was named.

According to police in Nevada ... the homicide victim is a 37-year-old native of Russia, named Vadim Kruglov, who lived in Washington State.

Authorities say the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office identified Kruglov -- found dead in a pool of his own blood Saturday night -- by his fingerprints. Authorities are investigating this case as a homicide ... no suspects have been named.

It's tragic for Kruglov's friends, who'd been searching for him ... one Instagram post Wednesday noted that friends were "very concerned" after Vadim had been MIA for 4 days. The weeklong Burning Man festival ended Monday.

Vadim reportedly had no contact with his group after vanishing from the campground ... having left behind his tent and other belongings.

Authorities said Kruglov's family has been notified. A GoFundMe was launched after Kruglov was identified Wednesday, with plans to use the money to bring Vadim's body home to Omsk, Russia. More than $18,000 has been raised, with a goal of $30K.

As we reported, an "obviously deceased" man was found lying in a large pool of blood at the festival Saturday night around the time the "burning man" effigy is set on fire in the remote desert location.

There are ongoing concerns about the investigation, given the festival's "Leave No Trace" mantra ... meaning all attendees are expected to take everything from waste to structures out with them.