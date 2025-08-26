Burning Man's Orgy Dome Destroyed by Dust Storm

Festivalgoers looking to get it on at this year's Burning Man are going to have to find another safe space for sex ... 'cause the famed Orgy Dome was just destroyed in a crazy storm.

Yup, the Orgy Dome is totally what you think it is ... a large, tented, air-conditioned festival fixture with beds where people can go to -- consensually and with an ID -- knock one out ... or at least it was before a recent wind storm in Nevada's Black Rock Desert blew it apart.

In a message to IG with a video of the destroyed f*** palace, the group wrote ... "Our build team worked so hard this past week to *erect* our lovely space. Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure. We are still here and thankfully safe, we hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated."

The Dome was founded in 2003 and supports a sex-positive lifestyle -- it's located on a 150-person campsite that also features Aphrodite's Garden as a meet-and-greet space for possible Dome action.