Justin Bieber Vibes to Own Music at Friday Nights in the Desert, on Video

Justin Bieber's revealing what music gets him grooving ... his own stuff -- 'cause he was vibing to a couple of his well-known tracks at an invite-only event near Coachella Friday night.

As we told you ... the singer-songwriter attended Friday Nights in the Desert -- a private party in Thermal, California, not far from where Coachella takes place.

While we were told he performed at the event, we've now obtained video of Bieber at the show ... and, though it doesn't appear to be an all-out performance, JB's clearly listening to one of his own tracks, bobbing his head to "What Do You Mean?"

Watch the video ... Bieber's hanging out, smoking a little something and vibing to the song -- surrounded by a bunch of pals who seem as in to the music as he is. The whole crowd is filming Justin, who seems too engrossed in the song to notice.

JB also enjoyed "Maria I’m Drunk" -- his collab with Travis Scott and Young Thug -- as well as Scott's "I KNOW ?"

It's one of the many trips Bieber has made to the desert this month ... 'cause he's been hanging around Coachella -- throwing a private event in the area during Coachella's first weekend.