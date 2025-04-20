Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sexy G-String Pictures During Coachella Weekend 2

Megan Thee Stallion made a major style statement at Coachella over the weekend, stepping out in a head-turning 'fit ... showing off a jean G-string!!

The rapper posted photos on her Instagram late Saturday showing off her risky outfit to her fans. She donned a triangle-studded bra top paired with low-rise studded jeans, revealing a jean fabric G-string.

A cross chain necklace completed the look, adding a touch of flair to her festival outfit.

MTS stepped out to a post Coachella party with Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla $ign and Don Toliver.