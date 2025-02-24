Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Grilled Under Oath in Cyberstalking Case

Tory Lanez is about to get visitors in prison, but it won't be the warm and fuzzy kind, because it's Megan Thee Stallion's attorneys who will be knocking at his cell.

Megan's attorney filed docs asking a judge to approve her lawyers taking a deposition from Tory as they investigate a defamation and cyberstalking case. As we reported, Megan is suing blogger Milagro Cooper for an alleged online campaign to spread misinformation about Megan in the wake of Tory's conviction for shooting her.

According to the docs, Tory's down to chat -- under oath, mind you -- with her attorneys, because he's not opposing the motion to depose him. MTS just needs the judge to sign off, and then they'll work out a date.

Megan's team wants to explore the nature of Tory's relationship with Milagro. They've already alleged he's funding, and possibly directing, her campaign to discredit Megan.

Last month, the judge approved a restraining order against Tory after MTS alleged he was engaging in "psychological warfare" to continue harassing her from behind bars.