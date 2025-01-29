Megan Thee Stallion Channels Aaliyah at Paris Fashion Week

... In 'Queen of the Damned' Look!!!

Megan Thee Stallion is shining bright at Paris Fashion Week ... in a silver number reminiscent of one Aaliyah's most iconic looks.

Check it out ... the "Mamushi" rapper hit Gaurav Gupta's Haute Couture Spring/Summer fashion show in Paris on Wednesday, where she wore a stunning metal ensemble with striking chain drip covering her from head to toe.

If the couture look is familiar to some of you, you're not alone ... Megan's outfit -- which included several silver payals and threads -- is similar to a get-up worn by the late singer Aaliyah in 2002's "Queen of the Damned."

For those who haven't caught the early aughts horror film, Aaliyah played Akasha, the titular vampire queen opposite Stuart Townsend's Lestat de Lioncourt. In the movie, Aaliyah famously dropped jaws by rocking a skin-showing 2-piece with metal detailing and a matching crown.

While Megan's look wasn't an identical replica of the late singer's famed film costume, it certainly had the same vibe ... indicating MTS was ready to reign supreme over fashion week this January.

And how could she not in this outfit, which allowed photogs to get a good look at her famous derriere thanks to the carefully crafted gaps in the ensemble.

This isn’t the first time Megan has worn Gupta’s fashion ... she previously wore a less shiny, yet just as stunning, outfit for the Oscars back in 2022. When something works, it just works!!!