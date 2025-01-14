Olivia Davis Responds to Racism Accusations Amid Megan Thee Stallion Drama

Play video content TMZ.com

Influencer Olivia Davis is clearing the air amid allegations she's racist following her controversial comments regarding her ex, Torrey Craig, and his new flame, Megan Thee Stallion.

We caught up with the social media star outside Whole Foods in Los Angeles, where she sounded off on the growing claims she's a bigot ... which she told us couldn't be further from the truth.

For those who've missed the drama ... Olivia faced backlash after an episode of the "3 Girls 1 Kitchen" podcast, in which OD and her pals Alexa Adams and Lana Rhoades questioned Torrey's taste in women in the midst of his romance with the rapper, as he previously dated ladies who looked like Olivia.

It didn't help that during the episode Olivia totally butchered Megan's name, too ... providing more fuel for her critics online.

Olivia tells us she's "shocked" by the response to the episode, but is sorry to anyone she may've offended with her comments.

However, she does clarify that she never intended to mispronounce MTS' name ... explaining English isn't her first language, which is why she tends to mispronounce vowel sounds here and there.

She says it was more a "stupid, dumb, blonde moment" than an intentional microaggression towards Megan ... but vows to be more mindful of the way she says the "Mamushi" artist's name in the future.

Olivia does hit back at the claims she questioned Torrey's type, though ... explaining it was one of her pals who raised the now-controversial question.

As she puts it ... she simply confirmed the NBA star tended to date her look-alikes when they were seeing one another. From her perspective, she has no beef with Megan ... and even considers herself a big fan of the chart-topper.