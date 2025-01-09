Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion's emotional words in court are striking the right note with a judge ... who's now ordering Tory Lanez to immediately stop harassing Megan from behind bars.

She testified by video Thursday in L.A. County Superior Court, telling the judge, "I want my restraining order because I haven't been at peace since I [was] shot."

TMZ broke the story, Megan filed a request for the order last month ... claiming Tory was waging "psychological warfare" against her by using an army of bloggers to post defamatory remarks about her.

She even alleged Tory -- who's doing 10 years in state prison for shooting at her -- was making payments to one particular blogger, through his father.

Megan got choked up during her testimony, according to Rolling Stone, and said she rarely leaves her house, because she's "a nervous wreck all the time" ... and has to endure people yelling "Free Tory" during her concerts.

The judge was convinced something needed to be done, and granted her the 5-year restraining order which means Tory has to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, her home, her work and/or her car. That part will be easy, since he's locked up.

But, it also forbids him from harassing, intimidating, threatening or disturbing "the peace of [Megan]." Further, Tory must not contact her, directly or indirectly, in any way ... by phone or electronically.