TDE Rapper Disses Joey Badass & Tory Lanez Over Kendrick Lamar 'Heart Pt. 6' Beat

TDE rapper Ray Vaughn is defending his team against Joey Badass' recent shot at the West Coast with a vengeance ... and Tory Lanez also got caught in his crosshairs!!!

On his fiery response, "Crashout Heritage," Ray Vaughn jabs back at JB with lyrics like, "What's with the sneak dissin'? / Takin' shots at us, then hide the Uzi / Cause the only Badass the world was recognizin' is Boosie / Hope this message rеaches you well."

RV didn’t pull punches with Lanez either, spitting, "And Tory, you should be ashamеd of yourself. 'Cause DDG needed to sell, you did a verse from a cell."

Apparently Lanez’s jab at Megan Thee Stallion on the DDG collab "Handling Business" from December rubbed RV the wrong way!!!

"Too much West Coast d*ck licking […] East Coast n**** till I die, it’s clear who the heir apparent king of NY" 👀🔥



— Joey Badass on his new 'The Rulers Back' freestyle

pic.twitter.com/9N0fBYmJ46 — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) January 1, 2025 @HipHopAllDayy

You'll recall, Joey stirred the pot on New Year's Day, dropping the "Too much West Coast d*** lickin'" line in his "The Ruler's Back" freestyle. It’s an old Jay-Z reference from "22 Two's," but that didn’t sit too well with West Coast artists.

The song's beat in question is from Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Pt. 6" -- so looks like TDE’s got a message for JB, and they’re sending it loud and clear.