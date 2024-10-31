Big Sad 1900 Addresses 'Best Rapper In L.A.' Buzz, Salutes Kendrick Lamar & Tyler, The Creator

Play video content TMZ.com

The Los Angeles and e-streets have been crowning a new people's champ in rapper Big Sad 1900 ... the up-and-comer's buzz has been erupting in the city adjacent to Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator's blockbuster years!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Big Sad caught up with in Bev. Hills this week ... DJ Akademiks and several other rap hubs have been heavily spreading the gospel that he's the one to watch in the City of Angels.

Big Sad's videos have been racking up thousands of views and he even admits to seeing all the Internet chitter-chatter ... but still won't feed into the hype and say he's better than Kendrick, Tyler, nor the late Nipsey Hussle!!!

Tyler, The Creator claims he's biggest out of LA after Kendrick 🗣️



"Biggest out the city after Kenny , that's a fact now'



Global superstars or not, they're still L.A.'s very own and Tyler just conceded the No. 1 spot to Kendrick on his new project that's pulling in huge numbers.

Kendrick unified the city earlier this year with his "Pop-Out & Friends" concert -- something Big Sad and Baby Stone Gorillas also have been doing with their joint projects, connecting more L.A. real estate than alienating it.

Big Sad will happily take the 🥉 medal for now ... Kendrick and Tyler helped paved the way -- but if you want to call him L.A.'s best independent rapper, he won't argue with you!!!

He's even keen on making the 2025 XXL Freshman list, in spite of a lack of West Coast artists as of late, and even makes a play for his homie 310babii to join him.