XXL Freshman 2024 References 'Not Like Us,' Features No West Coast Artists

XXL magazine's debuting its 2024 Freshman class and riding the wave of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," but the outlet's also overlooking the song's main theme -- showing love for the West Coast!!!

The annual cover, which dropped Monday, only allows for 10 spots and this year's lineup filled 5 slots with artists from New York and other East Coast cities, including Cash Cobain ... who TMZ Hip Hop caught up with in March to speak on his viral "Fisherrr" moment.

Texas lyricists BigXthaPlug and That Mexican OT were also celebrated on social media for earning their spots through skill -- but fans on PDT were left confused as to why the rankings were so lopsided.

Bootleg Kev argued the case for 310babiii ... the Los Angeles rapper just graduated high school and received a platinum plaque for his "Soak City" smash hit along with his diploma at the ceremony.

Playing with the West Coast's emotions seems to be XXL's m.o. lately -- last year they used a play on Tupac Shakur's "All Eyez on Me" to promote the 2023 Freshman class ... yet again, leaving all Left Coast artists on the bench.

Jason Martin appeared on TMZ Live on Monday to detail the synergy the Kendrick-led West is having ... the artist f.k.a. "Problem" was on hand for the "Not Like Us" video, and says he's never seen his Compton hometown more united.