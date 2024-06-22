Kendrick Lamar's Compton Music Video Shoot Brings Out Huge Crowds

Kendrick Lamar's music video's bringing out massive crowds who just want to catch a glimpse of the homegrown rapper -- who's right in the middle of the craziness.

Videos are pouring onto social media from the South Los Angeles neighborhood ... and, ya gotta check them out for yourself 'cause it looks like one giant block party out there.

Kendrick Lamar spotted in Compton for his music video “Not Like Us” pic.twitter.com/5HR0dBAtg1 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 22, 2024 @ArtOfDialogue_

People are standing around in the hot sun waiting just to catch a glimpse of their fav rapper ... who hasn't disappointed by the way -- 'cause he's hugging and stopping for pics whenever he can.

Kendrick filming the ‘Not Like Us’ music video in compton today 🎥 pic.twitter.com/WVIPsCkWi2 — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) June 22, 2024 @DebatingHipHop_

Plus, Kendrick's not just trying to wade through the crowd ... he's straight-up stopping to be a part of it at times -- like in this clip where he's arm and arm with his supporters.

Of course, it's a music video shoot ... so, hard to tell what's staged here and what's genuine -- but, it's certainly bringing out lookie-loos regardless.

Kendrick's possibly the most popular West Coast rapper in the game right now ... just look at his Juneteenth show that united both rappers and even rival gangs -- yeah, the dude's got a ton of clout.

Even Snoop Dogg crowned him the king of the West Coast -- a pretty big deal when coming from a legend like him!

BTW no disturbances in any of the vids we've seen -- just people gathering and having a great time. Like we told ya, there's a heavy police presence too ... so, hopefully, the celebration doesn't get out of hand.

