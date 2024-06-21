Kalan.FrFr Says Kendrick Lamar 'Pop Out' Helps Make The West Great Again

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendrick Lamar extended his Pop Out stage to a wide variety of rappers -- and Kalan.FrFr says reaping the benefits was a once-in-a-lifetime experience!!!

Kalan.FrFr and G Perico perform “Right Wit It” at ‘The Pop Out: Ken & Friends’ https://t.co/JokqB2Aq92 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 19, 2024 @Glock_Topickz

The Roc Nation artist spoke with TMZ Hip Hop about his time onstage ... Kalan and G Perico performed their collab "Right Wit It" during DJ Hed's set and says Kendrick has been nothing but humble and genuine through all their encounters over the years.

Kalan tells us he wasn't exactly shocked at the K. Dot invite ... they're both from Compton and their degrees of separation are next to nothing.

Kendrick's Pop Out unity is totally the perfect synergy for Kalan's recent rollout ... his newest album is titled "Make The West Great Again" and its first single "Everybody" called for Crips and Bloods to stand together on even playing fields.

Maybe Kenny hops on the remix down the line??? We're sure that'd certainly be appreciated.

