Snoop Dogg Crowns Kendrick Lamar 'King' Of West Coast After 'Pop Out' Concert

Snoop Dogg couldn't be any more proud of Kendrick Lamar for uniting all sections of the West Coast ... a true act of a KING, at least according to the Dogg Father.

The West Coat OG hopped on Instagram Friday to sing K. Dot's praises, presumably he just caught up on the festivities.

Kendrick and Dave Free set up the plays -- Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch, YG, Ab-Soul, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Hed, Mustard, Tyler, The Creator and many more graced the Pop Out stage ... but no S-N-Double-O-P?!???

Snoop's currently on his "Cali to Canada" tour with fellow rap legends DJ Quik and Warren G, including their Juneteenth show in Saskatoon -- they can't be two places at once!!!

Nevertheless, Snoop referred to K. Dot's event as "beautiful" for the strides of solidarity he put on display for millions of viewers!!!

Snoop's been on this wave for years -- he organized gang unity marches following the murder of Nipsey Hussle so it's understandable he'd encourage Kendrick's efforts.

We just spoke to Jason Martin -- Quik's "Chupacabra" collaborator -- who echoed everything Snoop said.