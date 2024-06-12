'Soak City' Rapper 310babii Earns Platinum Plaque at High School Graduation

Play video content TMZ.com

L.A. rapper 310babii has 2 coveted items in hand, one of which is his high school diploma, but we're guessing that's getting overshadowed ... by the platinum plaque he got on the same day!!!

We got video of the moment Grant High School principal Rebecca McMurrin presented 310babii with the award for his hit single "Soak City (Do It)" ... his fellow graduates went wild during Tuesday's graduation ceremony and, just like the song suggests, his eyes got a little wet.

The tears of joy were well deserved -- the club-commanding track has more than 100 million streams since dropping last year, it got revamped with a remix and is posed to have a summer takeover all over again!!!

Here's what's really impressive about 310babii graduating on schedule -- he did it while going on tour and appearing at Rolling Loud, Coachella, the NBA Finals and Summer Jam.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

His team tells us his new single "Rock Your Hips" has already been picking up steam on social media -- Victoria Monét, Kai Cenat and several others have already been sharing the song.