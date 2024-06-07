Method Man Clarifies Summer Jam 'Age Gap' Comments

Play video content TMZ.com

Method Man wants it to be known he's not placing blame on any of the fans at Summer Jam last week, telling us the moment of clarity was his, and his alone!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Meth Friday in NYC, where he cleaned up any misconceptions about him possibly backing off from live performances ... or that he hates Hot 97's annual rap fest.

Meth sure sounded like he'd appeared at Summer Jam for the final time after last weekend's performance -- citing hip hop's fully realized the age gap, but still thanked and showed love to the "Ebro in the Morning" team.

However, Meth now tells us the notion he was upset at Gen Z fans for not appreciating his music is total BS.

Soulja Boy gave the kids crap for it, but not Meth ... he's taking all lives into consideration and is perfectly fine where his legacy sits in hip hop lore.

The Wu-Tang Clan legend says he was only at SJ to celebrate the life and times of Mister Cee ... the veteran disc jock recently passed away at 57, and was influential in Meth's come-up as an MC.

Big things are still popping for Meth as he's set to reprise his role as "Davis MacLean" on the fourth and final season of 'Power Book: II.'

Fans might not see him at Summer Jam, but he and Wu-Tang have a Las Vegas residency kicking off in the fall.