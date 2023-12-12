RZA Says Wu-Tang Clan Music Isn't For Dancing, Preps Las Vegas Residency

Play video content SiriusXM’s The Tor Guide

RZA and The Wu-Tang Clan are entering the chambers of a Las Vegas residency in 2024 and The Abbott is promising to showcase the talent of his group and hip hop as a whole!!!

In a new interview with Torae for SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, RZA gave an update on current Wu-Tang music ... which he says has stalled a bit due to schedule conflicts.

However, he says the Clan is sitting on beats supplied by Swizz Beatz, DJ Scratch and their in-house production wiz Mathematics, so the opportunity to create is always there.

RZA also points out he didn't design the early Wu-Tang music for dancing, and you won't see their fans twerking ... instead, he's crafted beats for the crowd to bring the ruckus!!!

RZA's had this thought process for years but says he used to be stingy with the beats because producers were making beats geared toward radio success instead of joints that allow MCs to do what they do best -- make quality raps.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, the legendary 10-man clique announced “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency” will kick off Super Bowl LVIII weekend in February, and will spin the block later in March.