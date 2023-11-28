Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
RZA Praises André 3000's Flute Album, Says Hip Hop Doesn't Need Saving

RZA André 3000's Flute Is Inspiring Me!!! Rap Doesn't Need Saving

11/28/2023 10:02 AM PT
RZA is not only putting his stamp of approval on André 3000's flute-led album ... he's about to get back into instrumental mode himself!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Wu-Tang Clan legend Monday in NYC, and right off the bat we discussed his little namesake. RZA's sending blessings to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna for naming their first-born son after him.

He tells us he's yet to meet the tyke but sends nothing but love and light in Rocky and Rihanna's direction. Bong, bong!!!

Switching gears, we got RZA's elder stateman take on André's "New Blue Sun" project ... the debut solo album from the Outkast rapper, featuring no rapping!!!

The album made history this week ... its 12-minute opening track is now the longest song to ever hit the Billboard Hot 100 and even inspired Lupe Fiasco to create new raps over the music.

Joe Budden recently discouraged Lupe from doing such a thing -- and RZA, too, seems to love Andre's album just as it is. He says 'New Blue' had him zoned out, and doing the dishes ... much to his wife's appreciation!!!

RZA also disagrees with the ongoing narrative that hip hop needs to be saved ... he tells us the genre is evolving and we'll all see when he delivers his next instrumental album!!!

