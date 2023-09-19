Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Off Newborn Son for First Time in Family Shoot

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hey World, Meet Riot Rose ... It's Family Photo Time!!!

9/19/2023 8:30 AM PT
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Off Newborn Son for First Time in Family Shoot
Launch Gallery
They Found Love Launch Gallery
DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are doting new parents once again -- proudly showing off their latest bundle of joy to the world ... with one of the cutest photo shoots ever.

The musical power couple -- who just welcomed their latest son, Riot Rose, in August -- posed for some incredible shots at home ... with both the new 1-month-old baby, and their other kiddo, RZA.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

We gotta say, the Mayers look super happy and gotta be one of the best-looking crews in all of Hollywood.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Mama and Papa Bear definitely took a similar fashion theme. RiRi is sporting a royal-blue look -- with the denim button-down -- and dad's got a pair of jeans on ... with a splashy green flannel to bring it all together.

Young RZA was also wearing jeans, BTW ... his whole getup is honestly freaking adorable.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

As for Riot ... let's just say he's giving his big bro a run for his money in the cuteness department. The proud parents had him swaddled up in a blanket -- but underneath, the baby was decked out in a salmon-colored onesie.

Rihanna's Pregnant Pics
Launch Gallery
Rihanna's Baby Bump Launch Gallery
Getty

Also worth noting, this is the first time we're seeing Rihanna since she popped. It probably goes without saying -- but she's looking damn good.

Rihanna and A$AP together
Launch Gallery
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Launch Gallery
Getty

Congrats!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later