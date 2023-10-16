Bow Wow Rips 2023 Hip Hop, Calls Out Labels For Not Developing Artists

Bow Wow still hasn't found much hip hop worth championing this year, and he's voicing his complaints about it by pointing a finger industry's lousy, in his words, A&R execs.

The veteran MC launched into a Twitter tirade Monday, questioning if record labels even give a damn about the artists they sign!!!

Bow used a sports analogy to make his point -- a (smart) boxer wouldn't get into the ring without properly training, and he says artists releasing music should be no exception.

Clearly, he thinks the artists & repertoire folks -- who are supposed to find and develop new talent -- are sleeping on the job.

The "Shorty Like Mine" rapper went viral earlier this year for ripping today's crop of music during the BET Awards, but he thinks that message still hasn't gotten through to artists who care about making quality hip hop.

KXNG Crooked literally just told us the same thing Bow's ranting about -- he feels today's record labels are run by clowns, and, as a result, we're all living in a circus!!!

