KXNG Crooked Says Rap Music Will Only Improve If Industry Leaders Change

KXNG Crooked agrees with Wallo's assessment of today's hip hop needing fine-tuning but thinks it'll take an industry overhaul of personnel to really get the job done!!!

ICYMI, the "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" cohost went viral with a super lengthy, yet effective, PSA criticizing the state of hip hop in '23 ... urging artists and their teams to do more than the bare minimum.

Well, the COB rapper sees Wallo's point and expressed his own frustrations and solutions to rap's quality drought with TMZ Hip Hop this week.

Crook cites a quote he heard from former White House honoree Felecia Hatcher that's all about holding an artist's feet to the fire.

In his career, he's been signed independently and to a major label -- he was once on Eminem's Shady Records alongside Joe Budden and his current collaborator Joell Ortiz -- but Crook believes underground artists show more passion in the music than their mainstream counterparts.

The topic of trash rap music has bounced around several generations ... Ice-T, KRS-One, Bow Wow and Bobby Shmurda have voiced negative opinions this year.

Crook's assessment is pretty simple -- the wrong label execs are greenlighting album rollouts and multimillion dollar budgets, and industry quality will improve once those "bad actors" are ousted.