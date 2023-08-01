Method Man Distances Himself From 'Sex Symbol' Label

... WTF Does That Even Mean???

Method Man is perfectly comfortable hanging up his microphone in exchange for acting these days, and loves the newfound attention he's getting from the ladies for his work on-screen.

What the Wu-Tang Clan legend doesn't love, however, is being referred to as a sex symbol ... as the inner MC in him says the words just don't make a bit of sense!!!

The 52-year-old railed against the term in his "Men's Health" cover story, where he declared, "I’m not a sex symbol. That’s the whole f**king point, man. Put the words together. Sex and symbol. What’s the symbol? I’m not doing anything. So what’s the symbol?"

Meth has been going viral on social media for his role as Davis MacLean on 50 Cent's "Power II" TV series.

M-E-T-H-O-D Man joined 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa, Common, Ludacris, and Busta Rhymes on the health mag's special edition cover to celebrate Hip Hop's 50th anniversary ... a vital turning point as Meth says he's no longer in the business of selling records.