Method Man Tells Yung Miami Screw Her Critics After 'BMF' Disaster

Even Yung Miami's friends are still roasting her "BMF" cameo but Method Man, who's no stranger to the Starz spotlight, is telling the amateur actress to focus on her own lane!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Wu-Tang Clan legend out in NYC on Wednesday and while he admits to totally missing Miami's on-screen bomb ... he did appear to know about the backlash.

I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life😭😭😭 #BMF pic.twitter.com/WOFf81n420 — Nasir🦅 (@Nasir22xx) March 10, 2023 @Nasir22xx

Regardless, Meth, who stars as Davis Maclean in "Power Book II: Ghost," didn't really have a care to give about people's opinions (he says they're too mean) ... but tells us Miami should just drown out all the "white noise."

Miami guest starred last week as Deanna Washington on the episode "High Treason" but quickly found herself a trending topic when fans unanimously called her performance trash ... and her BFFs MoMo and Saucy Santana are still trying to shake their chuckles!!! 🙈

