Method Man Tells Yung Miami Screw Her Critics After 'BMF' Disaster

Method Man Ignore The Haters, Yung Miami ... Actually, F*** Them!!!

3/16/2023 12:55 AM PT
HATERS GONNA HATE
Even Yung Miami's friends are still roasting her "BMF" cameo but Method Man, who's no stranger to the Starz spotlight, is telling the amateur actress to focus on her own lane!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Wu-Tang Clan legend out in NYC on Wednesday and while he admits to totally missing Miami's on-screen bomb ... he did appear to know about the backlash.

Regardless, Meth, who stars as Davis Maclean in "Power Book II: Ghost," didn't really have a care to give about people's opinions (he says they're too mean) ... but tells us Miami should just drown out all the "white noise."

tweets method man

Miami guest starred last week as Deanna Washington on the episode "High Treason" but quickly found herself a trending topic when fans unanimously called her performance trash ... and her BFFs MoMo and Saucy Santana are still trying to shake their chuckles!!! 🙈

Meth's advice is invaluable but blocking everyone on social may be tough a hurdle for Miami for now. They've already remixed her cameo ... dubbing it "BMF: The Hood Musical!!!"

