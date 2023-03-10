Yung Miami Defends Her 'BMF' Debut After Public Disapproval

Yung Miami guest starred in last night's episode of "BMF" and thoroughly entertained fans ... but not in the way she was hoping.

Many viewers think her performance on the intense Starz drama was so bad, it should be considered an unintentional comedy!!! 😭

I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life😭😭😭 #BMF pic.twitter.com/WOFf81n420 — Nasir🦅 (@Nasir22xx) March 10, 2023 @Nasir22xx

The City Girls rapper is playing "Deanna," and she had a pretty heavy scene -- Big Meech (played by Lil Meech) broke news to her that her husband had died.

The scene called for tears, and fans say they couldn't tell if Miami was laughing or crying ... forcing the newbie actress to defend her wobbly performance.

Miami's filmography is definitely "yung," but it's been stacking up this year ... she already appeared in the Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Netflix comedy "You People," as well as an episode of "Grown-ish."