Jason Martin Recounts Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' Video, Bobbi Althoff Cameo

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video went down in Compton over the weekend without a stitch of negativity ... and Jason Martin was there and witnessed all the love and harmony.

The "Like Whaaat" rapper joined TMZ Live on Monday to run back the whirlwind of events that culminated this past week for rap's biggest moments of the year ... which capped off with a music video shoot for K.Dot's West Coast anthem.

JM was a featured performer at Kendrick's Pop-Out concert last week ... and he and Kendrick grew up in the area where "Not Like Us" was filmed -- so, based on his experience, it was as safe as could be ... even for those who weren't from the neighborhood.

While there seems to be a truce in the air among rival gangs in the area -- particularly among Bloods and Crips, who came together for Kendrick's concert -- it remains to be seen if that'll last in the streets. At the very least though ... this weekend was all good, so says Jason Martin.

Bobbi Althoff was in Compton with YG 😭 pic.twitter.com/K25ogms82G — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) June 22, 2024 @AkademiksTV

BTW, podcaster and Drake friend-turned-foe Bobbi Althoff also navigated through Compton with YG ... and Jason says she roamed through the Enterprise Park section of the neighborhood, without any issues it seems. On the contrary, she was met with hype.

Social media suggested she looked like a fish outta water -- but Jason says his city welcomed her with open arms and will do the same for YOU if you visit.

