Joey Badass Couldn't Juggle Rap and 'Raising Kanan,' But Still Dating Serayah

Joey Badass fans collectively mourned the death of his character, "Unique" from 50 Cent's 'Power' spin-off 'Raising Kanan' this week, but he's telling TMZ Hip Hop he's partially to blame for being cut!!!

We linked up with Joey and his GF Serayah in NYC Thursday, still very much in sync after social media blogs recently fueled breakup rumors, and Joey did admit he's a little bummed about being written off the show.

It's not like Joey actually wanted to end his run on the highly touted series -- his 2024 plans involve a new album and tour combo, which conflicted with his time on set, so his character got axed ... figuratively and literally!!!

No worries, Joey says he plans on bringing plenty of Aquarius energy to celebrate his bdday month and flood fans with new music.