Joey Badass Rips Delta Airlines for Destroying $12K Touring Equipment

Joey Badass is currently in the middle of a national tour and just hit a speed bump named Delta -- he's blaming the airline for damaging critical gear he needs to perform.

The rapper/actor landed in Portland Tuesday afternoon for his 1999-2000 Summer Tour's stop ... but says he quickly discovered his studio rig equipment was broken during the flight. It wasn't even in its case!!!

JB then proceeded to rip Delta for smashing up the knobs and buttons before finally putting an invoice on it: $12,000. And, he says this isn't the first time it's happened.

There’s still a considerable number of West Coast dates left, including stops in Los Angeles and Seattle -- but at this rate, he might have to do a cappella shows.

Joey's gotta feel like he can't win -- he made the switch to Delta from American Airlines after accusing AA of racism back in 2018.