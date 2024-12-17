Megan Thee Stallion Files for Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez being in prison isn't stopping his harassment of Megan Thee Stallion ... at least according to her, so, now she's back in court to battle him once again.

Megan filed a request for a restraining order Tuesday, detailing for the judge several months of abuse she's endured from Tory ... who, of course, is serving a 10-year sentence in California for shooting at Megan's feet back in 2020.

According to the docs, Megan says Tory's got an army of bloggers who he employs to spread defamatory statements about her -- including a woman named Elizabeth Milagro Cooper, who Meg actually sued a couple months ago.

In her new filing, Meg says prison phone call logs prove a "conspiratorial relationship" between Tory and Elizabeth. She says the calls include a convo between Tory and his father, who asked about payments to Cooper for harassing Megan.

Megan says Tory's continued "psychological warfare" against her has ruined her life and thrown her into a deep depression -- one that's left her estranged from friends.

While she doesn't say she's suicidal, Megan does say she sometimes wishes Tory "would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture."

Play video content JULY 2020 TMZ.com

Tory is appealing his conviction, and Meg says he continues to make false claims about her as part of his efforts to get out of prison.